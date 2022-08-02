Stephens Inc. AR Sells 358 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ASML were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $578.15 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.63. The stock has a market cap of $236.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($489.69) to €525.00 ($541.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($989.69) to €920.00 ($948.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($790.72) to €630.00 ($649.48) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

