Community Bank N.A. Has $93,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4 %

BK stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

