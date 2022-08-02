Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $139,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in MetLife by 6.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in MetLife by 11.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $5,345,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.