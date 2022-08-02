Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $139,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in MetLife by 6.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in MetLife by 11.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $5,345,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.
MetLife Trading Down 0.6 %
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MetLife (MET)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.