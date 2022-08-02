Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Shares of DIS opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.59. The company has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

