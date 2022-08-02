Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after buying an additional 165,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $507.66 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.49.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,170 shares of company stock worth $412,621,367. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.88.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

