Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.53.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $342.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

