Aigen Investment Management LP Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,064 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $99.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.