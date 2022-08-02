First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after buying an additional 553,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 489,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after buying an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,201,000 after buying an additional 333,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

