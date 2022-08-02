Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 44,468 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,468 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after buying an additional 481,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

