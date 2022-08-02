The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

