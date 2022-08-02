RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE V opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $247.83. The firm has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

