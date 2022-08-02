BRR OpCo LLC Purchases 619 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $18,681,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $315.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,221 shares of company stock worth $92,371,473. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.