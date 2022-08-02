The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $314.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.