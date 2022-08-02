Human Investing LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.69. The company has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

