Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

