Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,083 shares of company stock worth $6,718,828. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $264.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.