Community Bank N.A. Sells 293 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 2.6 %

GE opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

