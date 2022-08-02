Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,048,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,621,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $15,357,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,257,000 after buying an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

