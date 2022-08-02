1,664 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NVS opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

