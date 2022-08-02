Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

