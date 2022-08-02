Davis R M Inc. Purchases 615 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.10.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

