Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,925 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after buying an additional 269,899 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after buying an additional 205,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,745,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,240,000 after buying an additional 471,783 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.