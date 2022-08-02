The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.9 %

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

