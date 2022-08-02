Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Visa Announces Dividend

NYSE:V opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $247.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

