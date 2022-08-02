First Foundation Advisors Has $488,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.03.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,434 shares of company stock worth $62,540,295. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

