The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 31,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Home Depot by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 387,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,710,000 after purchasing an additional 262,796 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

HD stock opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.69.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.