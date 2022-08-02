BigSur Wealth Management LLC Acquires 73 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

