Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 101,032.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,475 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.00. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $315.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,221 shares of company stock worth $92,371,473 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

