Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $315.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,221 shares of company stock worth $92,371,473 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

