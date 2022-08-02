SWS Partners Takes $33,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SWS Partners bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

