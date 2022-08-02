Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,581,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,071,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 101,032.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,475 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 88.8% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 99,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,221 shares of company stock worth $92,371,473. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day moving average of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

