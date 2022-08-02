1,620 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $315.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average is $155.00.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,221 shares of company stock valued at $92,371,473. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.