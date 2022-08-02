Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 425 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,351,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

