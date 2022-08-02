Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 709 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

