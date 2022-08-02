Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,029 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYM opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.