Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

