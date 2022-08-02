Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $589.55 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $545.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,361 shares of company stock valued at $17,992,541. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

