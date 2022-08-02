Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 41,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

