Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $148,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 806 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

