iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Decreased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HDV opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21.

