Davis R M Inc. Buys Shares of 2,815 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

