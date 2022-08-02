Davis R M Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Pentair Profile



Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

