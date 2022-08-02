Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

