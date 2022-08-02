Davis R M Inc. Sells 466 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $185,091,000 after purchasing an additional 229,614 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.67. The company has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

