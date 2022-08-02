Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

