Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.61.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $280.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.57. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $290.47.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

