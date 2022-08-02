Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ASML by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($489.69) to €525.00 ($541.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($790.72) to €630.00 ($649.48) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $578.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $236.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.