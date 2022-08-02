Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 61,349 CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIXX shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

CIXX stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. CI Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

