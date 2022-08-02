First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis Trading Down 0.2 %

Novartis stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.70.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.