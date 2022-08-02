Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,048 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 82.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,001,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,872 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 276,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.37.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

